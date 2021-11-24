New Delhi: Nearly a week after several political leaders and states have suggested the rollout of a booster Covid-19 dose for healthcare and frontline workers, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr. V K Paul said that no decision on a third dose (or booster dose) has been taken yet, however, work is in progress and whenever a booster dose is approved it will completely be based on science.Also Read - This Madhya Pradesh City To Offer 10 Per Cent Discount on Country Liquor for Fully Vaccinated

Speaking at a book launch, chief of the country’s Covid task force Dr. Paul said, “When we make a decision on this third dose (or booster dose), it should be based on science. There are studies being done. We are going through the data and research work is in progress.” Also Read - No Precautions, More Weddings: India May Witness A Resurgence in COVID Cases | Here's Why

“One should understand, for many countries, booster doses are provided when the country vaccinates citizens with both doses to its fullest. First, let us focus on finishing the task of vaccinating people with both doses. I believe that booster doses should be administered when the studies based on science says so,” he added. Also Read - Over 90% US Federal Workers Receive At Least 1 Dose of Covid Vaccine

Speaking on the current situation of COVID-19 in the country, Dr Paul warned that the pandemic is not over yet and will not likely be over in near future. “It might become an endemic instead of a pandemic, or could be a pandemic in a pandemic. The virus might take a different shape but India is ready to deal with the situation. But definitely we are in a much better-prepared position now be in terms of health infrastructure. But we can’t afford to lower our guard and should continue with following Covid appropriate behaviour,” he advised.

Meanwhile, Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, Dr Randeep Guleria also said that no booster dose is required in the country as of now.

Speaking at the launch of a book “Going Viral: Making of Covaxin – The Inside Story”, authored by ICMR Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava, Guleria said the way the vaccines are holding up in terms of preventing severity and hospital admission, chances of any huge wave with large admissions is declining with each passing day.

“It is unlikely that the third wave of COVID-19 of a magnitude comparable to the first and second will hit India. With time the pandemic will take an endemic form. We’ll continue to get cases but the severity will be highly reduced,” he said.

On the need for a booster dose, he said there is no surge in cases as such at the moment which suggests that vaccines are still protecting against coronavirus. “Therefore there is no need for a vaccine booster dose or third dose for now.”

Bhargava, who spoke at length about his book, published by Rupa, said there is no scientific evidence so far to support the need for a booster vaccine dose against COVID-19. Talking about India’s fight against COVID-19, he said there was clarity and sincerity in the work of scientists, the government and people in the last one and half years.

There have been learnings from the pandemic for people and government which includes strengthening health facilities and developing a robust system of surveillance, he added.

“We have to be watchful and careful of all the viruses in the world in this world of quick mobility. Media’s role was crucial in ensuring that the reporting around the virus and the vaccine was honest and diligent. It ensured that people had zero hesitancy towards the vaccine,” Bhargava said.

(With Agency inputs)