New Delhi: After West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Bihar, Kerala’s tableau proposal for the Republic Day Parade has been rejected. “The decision of rejecting Kerala’s tableau is politically motivated,” Kerala law minister AK Balan said.

Kerala proposed a theme comprising the traditional art form of Theyyam and Kalamandalam, depicting art and architecture of the state.

“The Centre has rejected permissions to the tableaux of Maharashtra and West Bengal from parading on Republic Day. It is a festival of the country and the Centre is expected to give representation to all the states, but the government is acting aggressively and is treating the oppressive states with discrimination,” NCP leader Supriya Sule tweeted after Maharashtra’s idea was rejected.

The defence ministry had received 32 tableau proposals from states and union territories and 24 from central ministries and departments. Out of these, 22 proposals, comprising 16 states/UTs and 6 ministries/departments, have finally been short-listed for participation in the Republic Day Parade 2020 after a series of five meetings.

Steps to select tableau for R-Day parade

The Ministry of Defence invites proposals from all states, union territories, central ministries and departments.

The proposals are then evaluated in a series of meetings of the Expert Committee comprising eminent persons in the fields of art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture, choreography, etc.

The Committee examines the proposals on the basis of theme, concept, design and its visual impact before making its recommendations, the statement said.

Suggestive list of themes for R-Day 2020

This year, these were given as suggestive themes:

1. Any important episode from the history of the state/UT

2. Festivals celebrated

3. Cultural/architectural heritage including any aspect of the life of the people

4. Any important social and economic development scheme, project or achievement of outstanding nature which merits a display in the National Parade

5. Environment

6. Vision for the future