New Delhi: After reports claimed that the Centre has accepted almost all demands of the protesting farmers, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday said the Centre proposed that it will agree to demands and that the farmers should end the protest. However, he added that the proposal from the Centre is not clear and the farmers have some apprehensions which will be discussed tomorrow at 2 PM. He said that the agitation is not going anywhere and it will continue till everything is clear.

"The Centre proposed that they will agree to our demands and that we should end the protest…but the proposal is not clear. We have our apprehensions which will be discussed tomorrow at 2 PM. Our movement is not going anywhere, will be here," Rakesh Tikait said.

On the other hand, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions, said it will take a final call to withdraw the ongoing farmers' agitation against the government's three farm laws.

On Wednesday, the farm leaders will hold a meeting at 2 PM where some key decision regarding the future course of action about the protest are likely to be taken.

“The government sent a proposal, it was discussed and presented before all members of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM),” farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said.

He added that the government’s proposal said that it will form a committee to look into the demand for a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) and the panel will include farmer organisations outside the SKM, government officials and representatives of states.

“We had objections to it we do not want other committees who have been against our demands since the start to be part of the panel on MSP. We have demanded the government give a clarification in this regard,” Rajewal said.

Another famer leader said they received the proposal on Tuesday afternoon. “We discussed it in the meeting. We had certain objections to some points in the proposal. Our members have given some suggestions and these have been sent to the government,” he said.

The SKM had formed a five-member panel on Saturday to hold talks with the government on the pending demands of the protesting farmers, including a legal guarantee on MSP for crops, compensation to the kin of the farmers who died during the agitation against three agriculture laws and the withdrawal of cases against the protesters.

The five-member panel of the SKM has farmer leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal, Ashok Dhawle, Shiv Kumar Kakka, Gurnam Singh Chaduni and Yudhvir Singh.

The SKM, however, said that it will not withdraw the protest until all cases against the farmers are withdrawn. “We discussed the letter sent by the government and will reply to the letter tomorrow,” farmer leader Yudveer told News18.