New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Central government to allow permanent commission to women officers in the Indian Army and Indian Navy who were excluded from the same on the ground of fitness standards. In its judgment, the supreme court noted that the fitness standards, known as Shape 1 criteria, were applicable to male officers at the time when they were granted permanent commission in the early years of service. The top court said applying the Shape 1 Fitness rule to women now would be arbitrary. Also Read - UP Panchayat Chunav: Plea in Supreme Court Challenges Allahabad High Court Order, Final Reservation List on March 26

“Superficial face of equality will not be in consonance with the principles enshrined in the Constitution,” the Supreme Court said. Also Read - Chief Justice of India SA Bobde Recommends Justice NV Ramana As His Successor

The top court ruled that women officers who were excluded from PC in November 2020 based on non-compliance with Shape 1 Fitness standards are entitled to continue as permanent commissioned force till they fulfill the Fitness criteria needed for continuance in service. Also Read - Supreme Court Asks Former Mumbai Top Cop Param Bir Singh to Move Bombay HC With Plea Against Anil Deshmukh

The Supreme Court observed that Army says medical category has been applied by taking age related factors into account. However, discrimination and exclusion are there in this application. When similarly aged male PC officers do not have to maintain SHAPE 1 Fitness now when granted PC earlier, the Court observed.

SC begins to pronounce its verdict on a batch of petitions filed by women officers for permanent commission in Indian Army & Navy, seeking a direction that contempt proceedings be initiated against those who had allegedly failed in their duty to comply with SC's earlier judgement — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2021

In February last year, the Supreme Court had directed that women officers in the Army be granted a permanent commission on par with their male counterparts.

Announcing its ruling, Justice Chandrachud said the ceiling of 250 has not been crossed till 2010. He also added that the statistics which have been placed on record completely demolish the case of benchmarking.

Moreover, the apex court also said that there can be no judicial review of standards adopted by the Army in the matter.

“A career in the Army comes with many trials. It becomes more difficult when the society puts responsibility of childcare and domestic work on women,” the apex court aid while pronouncing its verdict on a batch of petitions filed by women officers for permanent commission in Indian Army and Navy.

“We allow these petitions with a number of directions. Officers will be considered for permanent commission subject to disciplinary and vigilance clearance,” the apex court said.