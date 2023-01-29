Home

News

India

‘Declare Joshimath As Eco-Sensitive Zone Or Else…’ Experts Raise Concern Over Char Dham Road Projects | EXPLAINED

‘Declare Joshimath As Eco-Sensitive Zone Or Else…’ Experts Raise Concern Over Char Dham Road Projects | EXPLAINED

Experts have said that unplanned and uncontrolled construction in the name of development in Uttarakhand has brought Joshimath on the brink of sinking and have demanded to declare Himalayas as eco-sensitive zone.

Snowfall and rain in various parts of Uttarakhand intensified the cold, adding to the woes of people from land subsidence-hit Joshimath living in temporary relief camps. (Photo: ANI)

Joshimath Latest Update: The sinking temple town of Joshimath continues to grapple with more predicaments with every passing day. From hundreds of families being displaced, demolition of buildings to potential power crisis, the picturesque town is battling the issue of land subsidence. Recently, experts have said that unplanned and uncontrolled construction in the name of development in Uttarakhand has brought Joshimath on the brink of sinking and have demanded to declare Himalayas as eco-sensitive zone.

They also asked the government to consider taking long-term measures to address the problem, saying a similar situation may arise in Nainital, Mussoorie and other areas of Garhwal as well if the “so-called development driven by human greed” is not checked in the hill state.

In a resolution passed at a roundtable organised by the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) on Saturday, experts termed as “inadequate” the steps taken to deal with the prevailing situation in subsidence-hit Joshimath.

Sinking Of Joshimath Cannot Be Stopped…

“Declare Himalayas as an eco-sensitive zone. Regulate big projects causing devastation,” the resolution said. A detailed carrying capacity assessment of Uttarakhand should be done to ensure that the number of tourists visiting these places is accounted for and also to ensure that the tourist flow does not cause environmental overburdening, it added.

“Even though some steps have been taken in view of the current crisis, experts believe that the sinking of this first Jyotir Math established by Adi Shankaracharya cannot be stopped,” he added.

It can be seen that areas such as Bhagirathi ESZ, where large scale mega projects have not been implemented and the local ecology has not been tampered with, land subsidence, landslide incidents and devastating disaster events are minimum to none, it underlined.

The Question of Char Dham Yatra

According to resolution the Char Dham project of widening the road should be reassed. “Chardham railways is an over ambitious project that will cause much devastation and will further overburden the tourist centric state of Uttarakhand,” the resolution said.

Joshimath, the temple town is said to be the gateway and the only route to the holsy town of Badrinath. Several pilgrims takea night halt at Joshimath before embarkin on their onward journeyfor the Char dham yatra. But as several places have been marked under danger zone , questions loom larg about the seamless route for the yatra.

Meanwhile CM Pushkar Dhami has ensured that all preparations are in place and it will not be affected by the ordeals of the ancient town. Currently Helang bypass road work I has come to standstill, the only alternate route to yatra, due to pretest, reported TOI. It will remain on halt until studies uder suggest otherwise