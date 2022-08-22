New Delhi: Former Rajya Sabha member Dr Subramanian Swamy has approached the Supreme Court seeking to declare Ram Setu – also known as Adam’s Bridge – a national monument. Ram Setu is a chain of limestone shoals connecting Rameswaram off the South East Coast of Tamil Nadu to Mannar Island, north west coast of Sri Lanka. As per Hindu mythology and references in the holi Ramayana, the bridge was create by Lord Ram’s army while he was heading to Lanka to fight Ravana. The Ram Setu is 48 km (30 long and separates the Gulf of Mannar (southwest) from the Palk Strait (northeast). Some of the regions are dry, and the sea in the area rarely exceeds 1 metre in depth, thus hindering navigation.Also Read - Supreme Court Terminates Mandate Of CoA To Manage Affairs Of AIFF

#SupremeCourt is hearing plea by Dr @Swamy39 seeking Ram Setu to be declared a national monument status. pic.twitter.com/Wc29DrrKnI — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) August 22, 2022

Justice Chandrachud: Dr Swamy the files are so extensive that I coudlnt read all of it. Let us keep this on a non-miscellaneous day?

Swamy: It’s a simple matter. Let me argue for 5 minutes and your lordships can take a call. First issue was against construction on this

Swamy: as part of the Sethusamudram project.

SC: This is a matter of policy to declare. Let them decide?

Swamy: The policy is there. Let them say they’ll decided by a particular date.

SC: We’re not preventing govt from taking a decision.

Swamy: let them file counter.

SG: [we have not filed] in this, no.

SC: We’ll hear.

Swamy: Let it not be deleted.

Justice Chandrachud: Dr Swamy knows all the procedural nitty grittiest of litigation.

Swamy: Your lordships had expressed this

SG: Such an accomplished lawyer, he deserves his own chambers.

Swamy: You recommend.

Bench and counsel laugh.

(As tweeted by Bar & Bench)