There is no improvement in the health of former President Pranab Mukherjee, and it seems to have further deteriorated, the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital said on Monday. The ex-president is in septic shock due to his lung infection and continues to be in a deep coma. Also Read - Pranab Mukherjee's Health Update: Former President in Deep Coma & on Ventilator Support, Says Hospital

“There is a decline in the medical condition of Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday. He is in septic shock due to his lung infection and is being managed by team of specialists. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support,” the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital said in a statement.

There is a decline in the medical condition of Former President Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday. He is in septic shock due to his lung infection & is being managed by a team of specialists. He continues to be in deep coma & on ventilator support: Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt pic.twitter.com/wRlCCT0s6v — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020

Mukherjee was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on August 10 and was operated upon the same day for removal of a clot in the brain.

He had also tested positive for COVID-19 during his admission. He later developed a lung infection and had renal dysfunction, doctors added.

Pranab Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.