Home

News

DECODED: 5-hour long Mamata-ED drama – from ED raids to Loudon Street, all you need to know

DECODED: 5-hour long Mamata-ED drama – from ED raids to Loudon Street, all you need to know

When ED officials were conducting searches, TMC leaders and supporters began to swell outside the building.

DECODED: 5-hour long Mamata-ED drama – from ED raids to Loudon Street, all you need to know

Kolkata: The events that became headlines across India stated before noon when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at the Loudon Street residence of I-PAC director Pratik Jain in Kolkata, as Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials began a search. Earlier, Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma reached Jain’s residence and then by afternoon the WB CM reached the residence as she rushed into the house. After some time she was seen holding a green plastic folder and a laptop, claiming that they have crucial information related to TMC.

Then she went to Salt Lake at Sector V where the officials of the Enforcement Department were conducting raids at I-PAC’s office.

She entered the premises of the Godrej Waterside building at 12:40 pm, bypassing the central force personnel by entering from the basement and taking a general elevator to the 11th-floor office of the I-PAC.

A pile of documents seized after Enforcement Directorate conducts a raid at the office of the Indian Political Action Committee, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Video Grab)

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

While ED officials were inside the office carrying out searches, a massive crowd of TMC supporters and prominent leaders began to swell outside the building.

TMC leaders, including Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation councillor Debraj Chakraborty, MLA Sujit Bose, and Sabyasachi Dutta, arrived to surround the elevator.

In a highly unusual scene, TMC supporters effectively guarded five of the elevators, restricting access to anyone other than police or party members.

Other IT employees working in the building were diverted to different elevator banks, and several elevators to the 11th floor were reportedly shut down or required special permission to operate. Inside the restricted area, supporters were seen coordinating a continuous supply of water and tea for those standing guard.

CM Mamata Banerjee at IPAC office at Godrej waterside , Saltlake sector. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Addressing the mediapersons, from the building’s basement, a visibly charged TMC supremo launched a scathing attack on the BJP and the central agency. She alleged that her party’s political strategies and “Strategic Information Report” (SIR) data had been “hijacked”. “They have transferred all our papers and data using a forensic team. All the tables are empty. This is a crime,” the CM said, accusing the ED of acting as a political tool to dismantle the TMC’s election preparedness.

She further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were attempting to “control” her through these raids, which she termed “undemocratic and unjust”.

By 4.46 pm, she left the I-PAC office for Babughat in Kolkata to inaugurate a transit camp for Gangasagar Mela.

Before leaving the I-PAC office, she said, “I will be back. Bengal will not tolerate this assault.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.