New Delhi: As India entered 'Unlock 1', or the phased easing of coronavirus lockdown, the Health Ministry on Friday issued a set of guidelines to ensure public places are reopened while ensuring necessary precautionary measures.

The lockdown has been eased to revive the fallen economic status of the country, and as a part of the same, the central government has permitted hotels to resume operations across the country ONLY if the following measures are followed.

Here are do's and don'ts for hotels:

1. Hotels must ensure proper crowd management inside and outside the premises, like at the parking lot. Basic social distancing norms to be strictly followed.

2. Thermal screening and sanitiser dispensers must at entrance. Only asymptomatic staff and guests to be allowed to enter the premises.

3. No staffers or customers to be allowed without wearing masks/face covers.

4. Regular cleaning and disinfection should be conducted on frequently touched surfaces. Deep cleaning of washrooms must at regular intervals.

5. Gaming arcade, swimming pool and children’s play area to remain closed at all cost. Restaurants, if any, must follow central guidelines or SOP for restaurants.

6. Separate entry and exit for guests, and staff or goods and supplies.

7. Room service to be encouraged, instead of dine-in. Hotels must ensure no-contact service by delivering the food package at the door. Delivery staff to be screened thermally on a regular basis.

8. Hotels must provide the necessary personal protection equipment (PPEs) to all staffers.

9. Social distancing to be maintained in the kitchen. The area must be sanitised at regular intervals to ensure safety.

10. Communication between guests and in-house staff to be encouraged via intercom facility or mobile phone.