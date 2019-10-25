New Delhi: Deep depression over the Arabian Sea has intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘KYARR’, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Friday. Over the next 24 hours, it is believed that the depression will intensify further and may tun into a very severe cyclonic storm. The cyclone is also likely to move forward towards Oman coast during next 5 days with gradual intensification, said the weather agency in a tweet.

“Deep Depression over Arabian Sea intensified into Cyclonic Storm ‘KYARR’ at 0830 hrs IST of 25th Oct. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Oman coast during next 5 days with gradual intensification,” the IMD tweeted.

Deep Depression over Arabian Sea intensified into Cyclonic Storm 'KYARR' at 0830 hrs IST of 25th Oct. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Oman coast during next 5 days with gradual intensification. pic.twitter.com/TOKbU2hVxa — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) October 25, 2019

With the development, isolated places over Karnataka, Goa, and south Maharashtra may witness unseasonal rains on Friday. The fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea till Saturday.

Meanwhile, IMD’s Goa observatory on Thursday issued an advisory for tourists asking them to avoid visiting the state till October 27. Goa has been receiving heavy to very heavy rains due to cyclonic depression in the Arabian sea, and was also put on a red alert on Thursday.

Two days ago, the IMD had issued a red and orange alert for Karnataka. Heavy rain alert was also issued for parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.