New Delhi: A chargesheet was on Wednesday filed in Delhi's Karkardooma court in connection with the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma during the riots that broke out in the national capital in February. The matter will now be taken up for consideration on June 16.

The case was registered for the murder of Ankit Sharma on February 25 evening, outside suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain's house in Khajuri Khas area. Notably, Sharma's body was found in a nearby drain.

"A witness standing on a terrace had captured a video on his mobile phone, in which a group of persons are seen dumping the dead body in the drain," the police said in the chargesheet.

During post mortem, the doctors found 51 sharp and blunt injuries on Ankit’s body.

“Ten persons, including Tahir Hussain, were arrested in this case. Investigation has revealed that there was a deep rooted conspiracy behind the riot and murder of Ankit Sharma, who was a familiar face in the area. He was specifically targeted by a mob led by Tahir Hussain,” the police said.

It has been found that Tahir Hussain is the main person who had been instigating the mob, both on February 24 and 25, in the Chand Bagh area.

During investigation, the blood stained knife used to stab Ankit Sharma and the blood stained clothes of the killer (with Ankit’s blood) were recovered.

