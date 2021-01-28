New Delhi: Punjabi singer Deep Sidhu, accused of instigating clashes at farmer’s tractor parade on Republic Day, has been named in a case filed by Delhi Police, NDTV reported. As per the report, some farmer leaders have also been named in various cases filed by the police. Also Read - BREAKING NEWS January 28 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah to Meet Injured Delhi Cops Today

Another report said that Deep Sidhu has been missing since the violence that broke out in Delhi on January 26. He was last seen on January 26 among the crowd that had swarmed the Red Fort and waved farmer union flags from its ramparts on the Republic Day.

Farmers had accused Deep Sidhu of inciting and misguiding protesters. Deep Sidhu, on the other hand, had defended the action of the protesters, saying it was a symbolic protest and they did not remove the national flag. In a video posted on Facebook, he had said that they should not be given any communal colour or dubbed as fundamentalists or hardliners.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has named total 37 farmer leaders, including Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav, social activist Medha Patkar and Bharatiya Kisan Union’s(BKU) Haryana unit President Gurnam Singh Chanduni, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, farmer leader Darshan Pal and various other prominent leaders in the FIR filed in connection with the violence during the Republic Day tractor rally on Tuesday.

Who is Deep Sidhu?

Deep Sidhu was born in 1984 in Punjab’s Muktsar district. He had studied law and was also a part of the Bar for a brief period before he won the Kingfisher Model Hunt award. His first Punjabi movie–Ramta Jogi– had released in 2015. But, he became popular in 2018 following the release of his movie Jora Das Numbria, wherein he played the lead role of a gangster. Sidhu also worked for BJP MP Sunny Deol during his Gurdaspur election campaign in 2019. Sidhu has been associated with the farmers’ agitation for the last many months.