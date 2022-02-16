New Delhi: Deep Sidhu’s Valentine’s Day photo with his girlfriend Reena Rai has gone viral on social media, a day after the Punjabi actor-turned-activist died in a road accident. The 38-year-old actor breathed his last on Tuesday after his car hit a truck on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway in Haryana’s Sonipat district.Also Read - Deep Sidhu, Punjabi Actor in Centre of Farm Protest At Red Fort, Dies in Accident; CM Channi Expresses Grief

Sidhu was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead, Sonipat SP Rahul Sharma said. He had sustained serious head injuries in the accident. TV visuals showed the white SUV badly damaged on the driver’s side after it rammed into the stationary truck. As per the reports, he was said to be travelling from Delhi to Punjab with his actor girlfriend, whose condition is said to be stable. After the mishap, the couple’s photo from their Valentine’s Day celebrations has now gone viral.

Check out the pictures below:

Reports claimed that the accident spot was around 25 km from Singhu border, the epicentre of last year’s farmers’ protest against farm laws. An investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident was underway, he said.

Born in 1984 in Punjab’s Muktsar district, Sidhu, who was associated with the agitation against the three contentious farm laws, studied law. His first Punjabi movie, ‘Ramta Jogi’, was released in 2015. His second movie, ‘Jora Das Numbria’, which was released in 2018, was a hit.