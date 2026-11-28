Following Supreme Court order, lamps to be lit on Deepathoon today, CRPF personnel deployed on Tirupparankundram hill

Following a Supreme Court directive, the CRPF has been deployed to light the Karthigai Deepam on the hill in Tirupparankundram. This deployment follows a controversy over non-compliance with a previous order.

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People climb the Thiruparankundram hill to visit the Sikandar Dargah ahead of the Karthigai Deepam lighting ceremony, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu (PTI)

The CRPF was deployed in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupparankundram on Saturday for security and surveillance after the Supreme Court directed lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam at the hilltop Deepathoon.

The deployment comes amid controversy over non-compliance with a previous court order allowing the lighting of lamps at the site. A senior CRPF officer said a company of the force has been deployed in the area and further instructions from higher authorities are awaited.

“A company of CRPF has been deployed. We will receive further instructions from higher authorities,” the official said, according to news agency ANI.

Temporary platform and scaffolding construction has begun around the Deepathoon atop the Hill this morning, in preparation for the court-ordered Karthigai Deepam ceremony. Workers are erecting a temporary platform and scaffolding around the stone pillar to facilitate safe access for the temple priests (sthanikars) and court-appointed receivers when placing and lighting the ceremonial cauldron.

CRPF deployment on Supreme Court’s direction

On Friday, the Supreme Court had directed that Karthigai Deepam be lit on November 28 at the Deepathoon pillar located on the top of the Tirupparankundram hill in Madurai.

The court also allowed devotees to attend the event and ordered deployment of CRPF to ensure its peaceful conduct.

The directive comes after a controversy erupted over the non-lighting of lamps at Deepthoon, even though the Supreme Court had allowed the celebrations at the venue in an interim order.

The Maha Deepam was lit near the Ucchi Pillaiyar Temple on Tuesday as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival. Police personnel were also deployed near the Deepathoon ahead of the scheduled ceremony.

A Supreme Court bench on Saturday said there was a deliberate disregard of its previous order, noting that the traditional lamp was not lit on November 24 despite court directions and an assurance given by the Madurai District Collector before the Madras High Court to ensure compliance.

What is the whole matter?

A bench headed by Justice Arvind Kumar had on November 24 allowed lighting of lamps only once with strict conditions.

The court also clarified that the direction would neither be considered a legal precedent nor would it settle wider claims relating to property ownership and customary rights.

Earlier on November 20, the Tamil Nadu government had filed a review petition challenging the Supreme Court’s interim order allowing one-time lighting of Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon located near the Sikandar Badshah Dargah on the Tirupparankundram hill.