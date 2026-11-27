Deepathoon row: Supreme Court orders lighting, contempt notice to Tamil Nadu officials

The Supreme Court was hearing petitions about the lamp that was never lit at the disputed stone pillar on Thirupparankundram hill on November 24.

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A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi directed that the lamp be lit at least 50 metres away from the Dargah. File image/PTI

The Supreme Court on Friday directed that the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam lamp be lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai on November 28, permitting every devotee to participate in the ceremony and ordering the deployment of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to ensure its smooth conduct.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi directed that the lamp be lit at least 50 metres away from the Dargah and instructed the police to ensure the protection of the Dargah and its premises.

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The Supreme Court also vacated its earlier stay on the Madras High Court judgment, which had upheld the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill. Further, the bench directed the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), Commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department and the IAS officer in charge of the department to personally appear before it on the next date of hearing.

The Court also directed the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary to furnish details of telephone calls, emails and other communications exchanged between officials in connection with the implementation of its November 20 order.

SC issues contempt Tamil Nadu officials

Observing that the executive authorities in Tamil Nadu acted on the diktat of their political bosses, the Supreme Court on Friday issued a contempt notice to the Tamil Nadu chief secretary, DGP, Madurai collector and others over the violation of its November 20 Karthigai Deepam order.

The top court suspended the board of trustees of Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple and ordered lighting of lamp at Thiruparankundram Deepathoon on Saturday using the flame lit at Uchaipillaiyar mandapam.

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Asking the Tamil Nadu chief secretary to appear personally, a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi directed him to file an affidavit detailing emails, calls exchanged and messages exchanged between officials.

“The wilful non-compliance of orders of the Court, especially by the executive authorities, cannot go unnoticed and it has to be dealt with an iron hand,” the bench said.

The top court also handed over the security of Tamil Nadu’s Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple and Thiruparankundram hill to CRPF, citing the failure of the Tamil Nadu Police to implement its orders.

The apex court said it cannot sit in a silo if its order is not complied with and added that its order is not an invitation to negotiate as it binds the State, its officers and every religious institution.