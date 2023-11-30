Deepfake Hits Telangana Elections As BRS Complains To EC On Congress’ Alleged Use Of The Technology In Poll Campaign

BRS general secretary Soma Bharat Kumar in his complaint alleged that the party has reliable information that the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) was “involved in the creation and dissemination of fake audio and video content through the use of deepfake technology and artificial intelligence.”

Hyderabad: After impacting Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, Kajol and a few other celebrities, now politicians are facing the heat of deepfake technology. The BRS in Telangana has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against the Congress alleging that the party used ‘deepfake’ technology to create fabricated content, targeting BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and other prominent party leaders and candidates contesting in the Assembly elections in the state.

In the complaint addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer and state DGP on Wednesday, the BRS said reliable sources have provided information indicating that the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) was “involved” in the creation and dissemination of “fake audio and video” content through the use of ‘deepfake’ technology and artificial intelligence.

The fabricated content features prominent leaders of BRS, including KCR, K T Rama Rao, Minister Harish Rao, MLC K Kavitha and other contesting candidates of the party, it said.

The BRS sought immediate action against the alleged unlawful use of technology by the TPCC. “We anticipate that this manipulated content is likely to be circulated across various social media platforms. We urge you to take necessary actions to identify and restrain the TPCC and its various legal, non-legal and invisible handlers from creating and disseminating such misleading content in media format, including but not limited to image, videos and memes,” the BRS complaint read.

Kavitha, in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, said “Dear voters, let’s stay vigilant! Desperate parties are peddling fake news in Telangana! Don’t let fake news sway your decisions. Verify information before believing or sharing. Our democracy thrives on informed choices, not misinformation”.

Two voters die during polling

Meanwhile, Two voters died during the polling for Assembly election in Telangana’s Adilabad town on Thursday. Both the senior citizens took ill at the polling booths. One of them died before being shifted to a local hospital while the other succumbed at the hospital. T. Gangamma (78), who had come to a booth to cast the vote, suffered seizures. She succumbed before being shifted to the government-run Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

At another booth in the town, Rajanna (65) collapsed. He was shifted to RIMS, where he succumbed while undergoing treatment

Voters queued up in good numbers on Thursday across Telangana to seal the fate of nearly 2,500 MLA aspirants in the polling being held for 119 Assembly segments in the state, where the BRS aims to retain power for a third time while the Congress is keen to upset the ruling party’s chances.

The BJP, also keen on forming its first government in the southern state, has left no stone unturned to ensure victory and had deployed a battery of national leaders and Chief Ministers of the saffron-party ruled states to reach out to the public during the 50-day long campaigning.

The BRS has been in the ruling saddle since 2014, following grant of statehood to Telangana.

CM K Chadrasekhar Rao casts vote in native village

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his wife Sobha voted in Chinramadaka village in Siddipet district on Thursday. He greeted some of the people gathered at the polling station in his native village. During his campaign, the CM had addressed as many as 96 public meetings for BRS till November 28.

Earlier in the day, State BJP president G Kishan Reddy, BRS working president K T Rama Rao, his sister and MLC K Kavitha, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi were among the leaders who exercised their franchise.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.