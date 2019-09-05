New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday tweeted condolences for the kin of those killed and injured in the Gurdaspur firecracker blast last evening.

At least 23 people died and 20 suffered injuries in an explosion that rocked the firecracker factory in Batala in Punjab’s Gurdaspur around 4 pm Wednesday.

Read: 23 Killed, 27 Injured in Blast at Firecracker Factory in Punjab’s Gurdaspur; CM Announces Rs 2 Lakh For Kin of Dead

Over a dozen fire tenders, an NDRF team were pressed into action to rescue as many people as possible. Locals also aided the authorities in saving trapped workers.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “The tragedy at a firecracker factory in Punjab is heart-wrenching. Deeply anguished due to it. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover at the earliest. Agencies are working on rescue operations at the site of the tragedy.”

The tragedy at a firecracker factory in Punjab is heart-wrenching. Deeply anguished due to it. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover at the earliest. Agencies are working on rescue operations at the site of the tragedy: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 5, 2019

The blast in the factory killed the owner and his family of six along with the workers. A number of nearby buildings, including a car workshop, were badly damaged in the explosion. An elderly woman and her grandchild, who were passing close to the disaster spot, were among the dead.

The cause of the blast, which damaged the buildings in radius up to 200 meters, is yet to be ascertained, police said. Even a few stranded vehicles were flung up in the air with the blast.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister also announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs 2 lakhs for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the seven severely injured, who were referred to Amritsar Medical College. He has announced Rs. 25,000 for those with minor injuries too.