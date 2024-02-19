‘Deeply Concerned About Horse-trading; RO Has To Be Prosecuted’: Supreme Court On Chandigarh Mayor Elections

The Supreme Court will examine the ballot papers that were marked by RO in Chandigarh Mayor Election and the video footage.

Returning Officer Anil Masih said he put 'X' marks on eight 'defaced' ballot papers.

SC on Chandigarh mayor polls: Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Monday expressing concern over the Chandigarh Mayor polls said, “We are deeply concerned about the horse-trading which is taking place. This whole business of horse trading which is going on is very disturbing. Let the entire video of counting of the votes be also produced tomorrow noon.”

The top court was hearing the case related to the Chandigarh mayoral elections which were held on January 30. In a major setback to the INDIA alliance, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a massive victory in the elections as its candidate Manoj Sonkar secured 16 votes outstripping Kuldeep Singh, the combined nominee of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who got 12 votes.

Following the announcement of the results of the mayoral elections, both AAP and Congress accused Presiding Officer Anil Masih of resorting to fraud and approached the Punjab And Haryana High Court. The Punjab and Haryana High Court sought a response from the Chandigarh administration and the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh though no interim order was passed on a stay on the results of the election.

Following the declaration of the result, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “The AAP-Congress alliance had a clear majority and it was a straight election. Eight votes or 25 per cent of the total votes were declared invalid. What kind of election was this? The mayoral poll result shows there is something wrong and at a large scale, they can go to any extent in national polls.”

