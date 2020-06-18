New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took to Twitter to express gratitude for the support given to India by the global community as it was elected as non-permanent member of the powerful UN Security Council for a two-year term. He added that India will work with all member countries to promote global peace, security, resilience and equity. Also Read - Lockdown Extension News: Here is What Will Happen in From July 1 | 10 Things PM Modi Said to CMs

"Deeply grateful for the overwhelming support shown by the global community for India's membership of the @UNSecurity Council. India will work with all member countries to promote global peace, security, resilience and equity," PM Modi said in a tweet.

India bagged the support of 184 countries in the 193-member General Assembly.

India was a candidate for a non-permanent seat from the Asia-Pacific category for the 2021-22 term. Its victory was a given since it was the sole candidate vying for the lone seat from the grouping.

New Delhi’s candidature was unanimously endorsed by the 55-member Asia-Pacific grouping, including China and Pakistan, in June last year.

The UN General Assembly on Wednesday conducted elections for President of the 75th session of the Assembly, five non-permanent members of the Security Council and members of the Economic and Social Council under special voting arrangements put in place here due to COVID-19 related restrictions.