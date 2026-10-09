‘US history shaped by generations of immigrants’: India slams US PERM move against IT firms, calls JD Vance’s H-1B visa remarks ‘unwarranted’

India’s MEA has criticised the US decision to suspend eight technology companies from the PERM Green Card programme, warning that the move does not benefit both countries. The ministry also clarified how the restrictions could affect Indian professionals seeking permanent residency in the US.

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'US history shaped by generations of immigrants': India reacts to US PERM move against Infosys, Wipro, other IT Firms

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed concern over the United States’ decision to suspend several technology companies from a programme linked to employment-based Green Cards. The ministry said it is closely monitoring the developments and believes the move does not support the shared goals of India and the US. In a statement, the MEA said it was aware of the US Department of Labor’s decision concerning the Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) programme for certain companies.

The ministry also stressed that the PERM programme is different from the H-1B visa system. It clarified that suspending PERM applications does not automatically cancel existing H-1B visas or change the immigration status of H-1B visa holders and their dependents.

However, the decision could affect eligible employees who are seeking permanent residency in the US through their employers.

MEA says Indian professionals contribute to US growth

The MEA highlighted the importance of Indian professionals to the American economy, saying that the movement of skilled workers benefits both countries. According to the ministry, Indian talent helps US companies strengthen innovation, research, productivity and competitiveness. It also supports business growth and job creation.

The ministry said the benefits of talent mobility go beyond employment opportunities for Indians, as American companies also gain access to skilled professionals who contribute to their success. It added that the latest measures do not advance the common ambitions of India and the US.

“It should also be clear that talent mobility adds value to both economies. While it creates opportunities for Indians, it equally helps US companies with cutting-edge talent, innovation, research, productivity, competitiveness and job creation, besides creating shareholder wealth in the US. This is therefore an area of tremendous mutual benefit for the two countries and our expectation is that all stakeholders in this process can appreciate this fact. The steps announced by the US do not advance the shared ambitions of both countries.”

India objects to US Vice President’s remarks

The MEA also criticised comments made by US Vice President JD Vance in connection with the suspension. The ministry said descriptions used in this context were unwarranted and failed to recognise the contributions made by Indian professionals to the US economy and its innovation sector.

It further pointed to the long history of immigration in the United States, saying generations of immigrants have played an important role in the country’s growth and prosperity.

The ministry described the use of terms carrying painful historical and colonial associations as deeply offensive. India said it would continue to follow developments surrounding the issue.

“We have also seen some comments in this context by the US Vice President. We believe that such descriptions are unwarranted and ignore the fact that Indian professionals in the United States are highly educated and skilled contributors to its economy and innovation ecosystem. Indeed, the history of the United States itself has been shaped by generations of immigrants whose labour, enterprise and innovation have contributed to its growth and prosperity. Resorting to terminology that carries painful historical and colonial legacy connotations is deeply offensive.”

Which companies are affected by the US decision?

The US administration has suspended eight major technology and IT services companies from the PERM programme. They include Indian IT companies Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies, along with Cognizant, Capgemini, Microsoft and Adobe.

US officials have alleged that the programme was misused and that foreign workers were hired at the expense of American employees. The action has been linked to investigations into alleged violations, while the companies’ specific circumstances vary.

The US Department of Labor’s action stops the affected companies from submitting new PERM applications and halts the processing of pending applications covered by the suspension.

What does the PERM suspension mean for Indian workers?

PERM, short for Permanent Labor Certification, is an important stage in the process through which an employer can sponsor an eligible foreign worker for an employment-based Green Card. The process generally requires an employer to demonstrate that there are not enough available, qualified and willing US workers for the position and that hiring the foreign worker will not adversely affect the wages and working conditions of similarly employed US workers.

The suspension could delay or disrupt the Green Card plans of eligible employees at the affected companies. Indian professionals who were hoping to obtain permanent residency through employer sponsorship may face uncertainty while the restrictions remain in place.

However, the PERM suspension is not the same as cancelling H-1B visas. Existing H-1B visas are not automatically invalidated by this decision, although individual immigration situations may require separate consideration.

The issue is particularly important for Indian professionals who depend on employer-sponsored immigration pathways to continue working and eventually settle permanently in the US.

The MEA has said it will continue to monitor the matter, while stressing that skilled talent mobility remains an important area of mutual benefit for India and the United States.