Deesa Election 2022: Will BJP Hold Onto This Seat In 2022 Gujarat Polls?

Deesa Assembly constituency will go to polls in the second phase of Gujarat Election on December 5.

BJP's Pandya Shashikant Mahobatram is the current MLA from Deesa constituency.

Deesa Election 2022: Deesa Assembly constituency, which is a part of Banas Kantha district, will go to polls in the second phase of Gujarat Election on December 5. BJP’s Pandya Shashikant Mahobatram is the current MLA from Deesa constituency. Deesa was one of the 99 seats won by BJP in 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls. In 2017 Gujarat Election, Pandya Shashikant had won the Deesa seat by defeating BJP’s Govabhai Hamirabhai Rabari with a margin of 14,531 votes.

Deesa Assembly Constituency At Glance

This time BJP has fielded Praveen Mali from Deesa Assembly constituency to take on Congress’s Sanjay Rabari and AAP’s Ramesh Patel. Deesa Assembly seat had recorded a voter turnout of 71.74 per cent in 2017 Gujarat Assembly election where BJP recieved 47.51 per cent votes while Congress got 39.42 per cent votes.

Key Candidates

Praveen Mali – BJP

Sanjay Rabari – Congress

Ramesh Patel - AAP

Date of voting: December 5, 2022 (Monday)

Date of counting: December 8, 2022 (Thursday)

GUJARAT ELECTION 2022

Gujarat has been a BJP stronghold for a long time and the party has set its sights on returning to power for the seventh term. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been Gujarat’s longest-serving chief minister from 2001 till 2014. This time, BJP faces a stiff electoral challenge from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has named Isudan Gadhvi as its chief ministerial candidate. Meanwhile, Congress is also hoping to put its best electoral foot forward to unseat the BJP government.