New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and three Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in a defamation case. In the case filed by BJP leader Karan Singh Tanwar, the leader has alleged that AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Surender Singh, party convenor Dilip Pandey and the CM had accused him of being involved in the murder of an NDMC official who was shot dead in 2016.

In the complaint, Tanwar alleged that the AAP leaders had tried to “malign and ruin (his) image and political career”. Tanwar’s complaint also seeks prosecution of the four AAP leaders for the alleged offences of defamation and criminal conspiracy under the IPC.

In a separate case, a sessions court had on Monday stayed an order to put on trial Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and AAP MLA Somnath Bharti in a case of allegedly violating prohibitory orders in the national capital and obstructing public servants during an agitation in 2014.

Kejriwal and Sisodia are facing another defamation case by filed by BJP MLA Vijender Gupta in which the latter had sought proceedings against the duo for “maligning” his image as they had accused him of being part of an alleged “conspiracy” to assassinate Kejriwal.

The AAP leaders had blamed Gupta after Kejriwal was slapped during a roadshow on May 4 while campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections.