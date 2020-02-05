New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated DefExpo-2020, a flagship biennial event of the Ministry of Defence, in Lucknow. The event will be held from February 5 to February 9.

The 11th edition of Def Expo promises to bring new technologies, technological solutions, where defence manufacturing companies from India and abroad showcase their products and services in Defence arena, on a single platform.

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inaugural ceremony of the DefExpo 2020. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also present.

The main theme of the DefExpo India- 2020 is ‘India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub’ and the focus will be on ‘Digital Transformation of Defence’.

Reflecting the Government’s focus on ‘Make in India’, Def Expo 2020, would offer an excellent opportunity for the Indian Defence industry to showcase its capabilities and promote its export potential. Defence Expo 2020 would prove to be an effective platform to showcase the unique products that help to achieve the Digital Transformation of Defence, where India’s Defence public sector units, and also India’s growing private industry and MSME will be bringing their cutting-edge technology products to be showcased to the World.