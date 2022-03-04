New Delhi: The Union Defence Ministry on Friday said the Defence Expo 2022, which was supposed to be held in Gandhinagar from March 10 to March 14 has been postponed due to logistical problems experienced by participants. A Defence Ministry spokesperson said the new dates for the Defence Expo would be communicated soon.Also Read - India Wants Peace To Prevail, No Situation Promoting War Should Arise: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Over 70 countries were expected to participate in the Defence Expo 2022, which is aimed at building upon the vision to achieve self-reliance in the defence sector and $5 billion defence exports target by 2024. This year, the theme of the Defence Expo 2022 was 'India – The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub'.

According to reports, over 930 exhibitors had registered for the event till February 22, 2022. The reports also suggested that the Defence Expo 2022 was to be held as a hybrid exhibition, with stalls in both physical and virtual realms.

Due to logistics problems being experienced by participants, the Defence Expo 2022 proposed to be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat from March 10th till March 14th is postponed. The new dates will be communicated in due course: Defence Ministry spokesperson pic.twitter.com/EG5lp15Qtu — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2022

According to updates, the exhibition was planned in a three-venue format — exhibition at the Helipad Exhibition Centre (HEC); events and seminars at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC); and live demonstration for the public on the Sabarmati riverfront.