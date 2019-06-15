New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has decided to equalise the pensions of retired soldiers under the One Rank One Pension (OROP) formula, stated a report. A committee has been established in this regard to work out the modalities and method of revising the next pension under the OROP formula, the Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

“Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the working of DESW including the welfare schemes being extended to the ex-servicemen, widows and dependents. A committee was also constituted today to work out the modalities and methodology of the implementation of the next revision of pension under OROP,” the statement said.

The Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) will head the committee which will be represented by various stakeholders. Notably, Rajnath Singh has asked the committee to submit the report within a period of one month. According to a report, the salaries of the three services and the civilians form 37 per cent of the Rs 4,31,011 crore budget. The salaries are calculated to be Rs 1,19,559 crore. Besides, the salaries and pensions are greater than the actual amount allocated for modernisation.

“In a free-flowing interaction, Minister expressed his general satisfaction but also gave certain directions to the department and sought a response in a time-bound manner,” the statement said. OROP was implemented by the NDA government during its first term.

Notably, in 2016, the revision of the pension was done after the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC).

(With agency inputs)