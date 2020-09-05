New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday evening arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran from Moscow to discuss bilateral defence ties, after concluding his three-day visit to Russia for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). He will be meeting his Iranian counterpart Brigadier General Amir Hatami during his visit. Also Read - 'Action of Chinese Troops in Violation of Bilateral Agreements', Rajnath Singh Tells Chinese Counterpart

The development comes a day after Singh urged Persian Gulf countries to resolve their differences through dialogue based on mutual respect. He also held bilateral talks with his counterparts from Russia, China and the Central Asian countries.

"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh reached Tehran this evening. He will be meeting the Iranian Defence Minister (Brigadier General Amir Hatami) during his visit," the Office of Defence Minister tweeted today.

Earlier on Friday, India said that it was deeply concerned about the situation in the Persian Gulf and called upon the countries in the region to resolve their differences by dialogue based on mutual respect.

“A series of incidents in the Persian Gulf involving Iran, the US and the UAE in recent weeks have flared up tension in the region. We are deeply concerned about the situation in the Persian Gulf,” Singh said in his address at a meeting of the SCO.

“We call upon countries in the region – all of which are dear and friendly to India, to resolve differences by dialogue based on mutual respect, sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs of each other,” he said.

During the SCO meeting, Singh also met with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe and discussed the ongoing border tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

The meeting, the first political dialogue after the tension on the borders started, lasted for two hours.