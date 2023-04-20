Home

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tests COVID-19 Positive; Currently Under Home Quarantine

The minister is currently under home quarantine with mild symptoms. A team of doctors examined him and he was advised to rest.

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits an exhibition at the Army Commanders' Conference, at Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt is also seen. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI04_19_2023_000090B)

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has tested positive for Covid-19. He was scheduled to attend the Indian Air Force Commanders’ Conference on Thursday, but had to skip it after being tested positive for the virus. The minister is currently under home quarantine with mild symptoms. A team of doctors examined him and he was advised to rest.

Earlier, Union minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet on Monday, Scindia, the Union minister for Steel and Civil Aviation said his COVID report has come positive. “I request those who came in contact with me in last few days to take precaution and get their Covid test done,” he tweeted.

On Wednesday, the Defence Minister addressed the first Army Commanders’ Conference of the year 2023. The conference started in a hybrid format on April 17.

India logs 12,591 new Covid cases, highest in around 8 months

India recorded 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, the highest in around eight months, while the active case burden increased to 65,286, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,230 with 40 fatalities, which includes 11 reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.48 crore. The daily positivity rate was 5.46 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 5.32 per cent.

Active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.67 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

