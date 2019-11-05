New Delhi: With the objective to enhance military-to-military cooperation between India and Russia, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Russia from November 5 to 7. During this time, he is expected to co-chair the 19th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M & MTC) in Moscow.

“During his visit, the Defence Minister is expected to hold extensive discussions with Defence Minister of Russia General Sergei Shoigu covering all areas of military-to-military cooperation and defence industrial cooperation,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

During the 3-day visit, Rajnath Singh will also inaugurate, along with Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, ‘India-Russia Defence Industry Cooperation Conference’.

Along with discussing ways to promote defence industrial cooperation between India and Russia, the conference will also witness Singh delivering talks on technology transfer and investment in India in the defence industry under the ‘Make in India’ programme.

During the visit, Rajnath Singh is also expected to visit St Petersburg where he will place a wreath at the Piskarevsky Memorial Cemetery honouring the soldiers and civilians who lost their lives during the Second World War.

This is the latest foreign tour after he returned from Uzbekistan by attending the 18th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of SCO at Tashkent. He also held extensive talks with his Uzbek counterpart and deliberated ways to intensify security cooperation.