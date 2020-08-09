New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make an ‘important announcement’ at 10:00 AM today, his office said in a tweet today. Also Read - IAF's Rapid Deployment of Assets in Eastern Ladakh Sent Signal to Adversary: Rajnath Singh

"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will make an important announcement at 10.00 am today", the Raksha Mantri's (Defence Minister) office (RMO) tweeted.

While the tweet did not mention or give any indication of what this ‘important announcement’ will be, it comes in the backdrop of ongoing tensions between India and China in eastern Ladakh since early May, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the de facto border between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

The two sides are currently involved in negotiations over disengaging their respective troops from the friction points in eastern Ladakh, especially the Pangong Tso lake.

On June 15, 20 Indian troops, including a Colonel, were martyred in an ambush by the Chinese troops. However, in the Indian retaliation, a number of Chinese soldiers were also killed, though China is yet to officially acknowledge that it too suffered casualties in Indian action.

The number of Chinese casualties, reportedly, were higher than that on the Indian side.