New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Wednesday leave for Moscow on a three-day visit to Russia to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Defence Ministers' meeting. During the meeting, Singh is expected to deliberate with his counterparts on regional security scenario, government officials said today.

Besides attending the SCO defence ministers' meeting, Singh will hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu and several other top military officials with an aim to expedite the implementation of several defence procurement programmes.

Chinese Defence Minister Gen Wei Fenghe is also expected at the SCO meeting. However, there are no plans for a bilateral meeting between Singh and Wei on the sidelines of the SCO event as of now.

Notably, the international meeting comes at a time when a fresh confrontation escalated border tensions between the Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh.

Earlier on Monday, Indian Army had accused China’s People’s Liberation Army troops of carrying out “provocative military movements” to “unilaterally” change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong Lake on the intervening night of August 29 and 30. As a result, the Indian Army swung into action and thwarted the attempt made by Chinese troops.

The two nations have been engaged in a standoff in several areas along LAC for over three-and-half months.

This will be Singh’s second visit to Moscow since June. He had represented India at the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on June 24 that commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

Russia has also invited External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to attend the SCO foreign ministers’ meeting on September 10.