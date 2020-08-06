New Delhi: The document admitting to the Chinese intrusion in Eastern Ladakh, which was uploaded two days ago on the Ministry of Defence website, has now been removed. Notably, the document was the first official acknowledgment from the central government concerning the Chinese intrusion into the Indian territory. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: China Envoy Claims 'Complete Disengagement' in Ladakh, India Refutes

Now, when you click on the document on the ministry's website, it says 'the URL cannot be found'.

"Chinese aggression has been increasing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and more particularly in Galwan valley since May 5, 2020. The Chinese side has transgressed in the areas of Kungrang Nala, Gogra and north bank of Pangong Tso Lake on May 17-18," the ministry had stated on its website.

The document had further noted that the stand-off between China and India can prolong, and may require prompt action based on evolving situation.