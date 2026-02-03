Home

DRDO successfully tests SFDR propulsion for next-gen Astra Mk-3 missile with range beyond 350 km; know key details

The DRDO tested the Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) propulsion system from the Integrated Test Range. The test was carried out in Chandipur, Odisha.

Image: X @SpokespersonMoD

India has taken another step toward the strengthening of its military air strength. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted the testing of a critical propulsion technology. This technology will help in empowering the country’s next generation: the beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile, Astra Mk-3, as reported by the New Indian Express’s sources. The missile is also known as Gandiva. This makes it one of the integral developments in the missile development of India.

Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology was successfully flight tested from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha today. SFDR is very crucial for development of long range Air to Air Missiles pic.twitter.com/66ZwE0micY — DRDO (@DRDO_India) February 3, 2026

How did the testing happen?

The DRDO tested the Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) propulsion system from the Integrated Test Range. The test was carried out in Chandipur, Odisha. The system was first put under acceleration and given a supersonic speed with the help of a booster. Later, the ramjet engine took over, which sustained the thrust during the time of flight’s cruise phase.

What does this mean for the Astra Mk-3?

The Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) system may be planned for the Astra Mk-3, as per the sources of the New Indian Express. This is likely to be a missile in the 350-km class. The development means better, longer reach, and greater effectiveness in the air combat strengthening.

Official statement of the Defence Ministry

“DRDO successfully demonstrated Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology from ITR, Chandipur, off the Odisha coast, today, placing India among an elite group of nations with this capability to develop long-range air-to-air missiles. All subsystems including nozzle-less booster, SFDR motor and fuel flow controller-performed as expected; performance was validated through flight data captured by tracking systems along the Bay of Bengal…”, said the Ministry of Defence in an X post.

DRDO successfully demonstrated Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology from ITR, Chandipur, off the Odisha coast, today, placing India among an elite group of nations with this capability to develop long-range air-to-air missiles. All subsystems including nozzle-less booster,… pic.twitter.com/jw8cZDWFkX — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) February 3, 2026

