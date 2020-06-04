New Delhi: India’s Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar on Wednesday tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. The defence ministry began a massive contact-tracing mission right away to eliminate any chances of spreading the viral infection further. Also Read - Athletes Allowed to Self-Nominate as Ministry Extends Deadline For National Sports Awards

Ajay Kumar’s condition is stable and he is currently under home-quarantine, officials in the government said. No formal comment has been made regarding Kumar’s condition. The defence spokesperson refused to comment on the issue. Also Read - National Competitions Should Resume From October, no Contact Sport Till There's a Vaccine: Narinder Batra

Kumar is the first top bureaucrat to have tested positive for the deadly virus. Also Read - Unlock 1: Social Distancing Not Maintained at Healthy Ministry Office Itself, Don't Use Lifts, Only Video Conference Allowed, Says New Guideline

At least 35 officials working at the ministry’s headquarters in South Block in the Raisina Hills have been sent on home quarantine after reports of Kumar testing positive for the infection emerged.

However, speculations were aversed that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh could be infected as he did not attend office as a precautionary measure.

all laid down protocols on contact-tracing and quarantining of people are being scrupulously followed, the officials said.