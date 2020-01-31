New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked the leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to strongly defend the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Parliament, asserting that his government has no reason to feel defensive about the legislation.

The appeal was made at a meeting of the NDA leaders which was called to set strategies for the Budget session that began earlier in the day.

Speaking to PTI, one of the BJP allies (on condition of anonymity) said that PM Modi asked the NDA leaders to aggressively take on the opposition’s charge that the amended citizenship law discriminated against Muslims and said that minorities are as much ‘ours as other citizens are’.

“Some people are trying to mislead the nation on the Citizenship Amendment Act. Muslims are a part of our nation, and they have equal rights and duties as others,” the Prime Minister reportedly said.

Later the NDA leaders also hailed the Prime Minister for the Bodo accord and settlement of Bru tribe members in Tripura. They also passed a restitution backing Modi on CAA and on several initiatives taken by his government such as abrogation of Article 370, the Kartarpur Corridor and the Bodo peace accord.

If reports are to be believed, the resolution claimed that the Prime Minister had ‘fulfilled the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi’ by bringing the CAA.