New Delhi: An Akal Takht Jathedar on Friday urged the Sikh community to come forward and protect the honour of Kashmiri women after a certain cheer was reported to have been running through some parts of the country post the abrogation of Article 370.

(Akal Takht is one of the five seats of power of the Sikhs)

Soon after the revocation of Article 370, several political leaders were reported to have made unbecoming remarks about Kashmiri women in public rallies.

In line with this, as reported by The Indian Express, Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in a statement beseeched the Sikh community, “God has given equal rights to all human beings and it is a crime to differentiate against anyone on the basis of gender, caste or religion. The kind of commands given by elected representatives on social media against the girls of Kashmir after the removal of special status under Section 370 are not only defamatory but also unforgivable.”

It further read, “The manner in which some people are posting pictures of Kashmiri daughters on social media has hurt India’s image. Such comments objectify women. At the same time, these people have forgotten that a woman is also a mother, daughter, sister and a wife. It is women who has the power of creation”.

His statement further read, “Kashmiri women are part of our society. It is our religious duty to defend their honour. Sikhs should come forward to protect the honour of Kashmiri women. It is our duty and it is our history.”