New Delhi: The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), a government panel has recommended that those recovered from coronavirus should defer vaccination for six to nine months after reinfection. The NTAGI has also approached the central government for approval for a longer gap of nine months, said reports.

Earlier, the panel had stated that those having laboratory tests proven SARS-CoV-2 illness should defer COVID-19 vaccination for six months after recovery. According to the current protocol, the vaccine must be taken four to eight weeks after recovery from COVID-19 infection.

The advisory committee on the Covid-19 vaccines had also recommended increasing the gap between two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks. At present, the interval between two doses of Covishield is four to eight weeks.

Furthermore, it had suggested that COVID-19 patients who had been given anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma can defer COVID-19 vaccination for three months from the day of discharge from hospital. “Individuals having any other serious illness requiring hospitalisation or ICU care should also wait for 4-8 weeks before getting the next COVID vaccine, it had advised last week.

The recommendations come amid several states reporting a shortage of vaccines. Earlier in the day, while speaking on the issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that continuous efforts were being made to increase vaccine supply on a large scale. “Continuous efforts are being made to increase the supply of COVID vaccines on a large scale. Health Ministry is streamlining the system and process of vaccination. Attempt is being made to give a schedule of next 15 days to the states in advance”, he said while interacting with district officials today.