Defrauding the company behind Burj Khalifa, how Shravan Gupta is facing Rs 180 crore fraud charges

Shravan Gupta, the chairman of MGF Group allegedly defrauded the joint venture company EMAAR MGF of Rs 180 crore through carefully planned transactions.

New Delhi: At a time when India is working hard to attract foreign investors, some cases of alleged fraud by Indian investors are hurting the image of the country on a global level. One such case which has hurt the investors sentiments and the image of Indian investors involves Shravan Gupta, the chairman of the MGF Group. Accused of cheating the company behind the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, Gupta is not wanted in just one country, but is described as a fugitive from two, raising serious questions about accountability and investor trust.

Shravan Gupta is alleged to have committed a Rs. 180-crore fraud and fleeing to London, where other high-profile Indian fugitives like Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi are also living.

What’s the fraud case with Dubai-based EMAAR Properties?

World’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa was built by Dubai-based EMAAR Properties, a globally respected real estate firm. The world famous EMAAR entered India and formed a joint venture with Delhi-based MGF Developments Ltd, called EMAAR MGF in 2005.

How Shravan Gupta commited Rs 180 crore fraud?

Investigation records say the trust shown by EMAAR Properties on its its local partner was broken and the company was betrayed. According to a 2024 charge sheet filed by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing, Shravan Gupta allegedly defrauded the joint venture company of Rs 180 crore through carefully planned transactions.

What Delhi Police charge sheet says about Rs 180 crore fraud?

The charge sheet of the Delhi Police states that Rs 37.34 crore under the Palm Hills project was paid to Nanny Infrastructure Private Limited, while Rs 142.68 crore under the Imperial Garden project went to Saum Infra Private Limited. However, in a point of shock, the investigation revealed that these firms were shown as service providers but delivered no services and did not return the money, thereby leading to an alleged fraud of Rs 160 crore, a Zee news report said.

The probe later revealed both companies were owned by Shravan Gupta and his associate, a link hidden from EMAAR. Thereafter, the Enforcement Directorate seized assets worth over Rs. 82 crore and a non-bailable warrant was issued after Gupta failed to cooperate. After ED took action, Shravan Gupta also approached the Delhi High Court but the court refused to cancel the warrant.

MGF Group’s response to ZEE news

When questions by Zee news, the MGF Group responded to allegations with vague answers, with Shravan Gupta claiming no direct connection to Nanny Infra and Saum Infra. Also, they they stated that the UAE case is linked to Nanny Infra, not MGF.

