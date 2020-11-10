New Delhi: Defying exit poll predictions, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has inched towards the majority. At present, the NDA is leading in 129 seats — BJP (70), JDU (50), while the Grand Alliance is ahead in 98 seats, as per the current trends. Also Read - Bihar Vidhan Sabha Election Results 2020: It is Not Over Till It's Over, Says BJP IT Cell Head

The magic number for the winner is 122 in the 243-seat Assembly. The Janata Dal United-led National Democratic Alliance and the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led United Progressive Alliance are the main contenders.

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav is trailing behind Raj Kumar Ray of Janata Dal (United) by 1,365 votes in Hasanpur seat.

Ace shooter and BJP nominee Shreyasi Singh was leading over her rivals in Jamui.

State minister and BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav, however, was trailing behind Pravin Singh of the Congress by 1,778 votes in Patna Sahib seat.

The LJP is leading in three seats, and the AIMIM the BSP and in one seat each.