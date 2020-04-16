New Delhi: At a time when the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued guidelines to strictly adhere to social distancing norms during lockdown, people in large numbers on Thursday participated in a religious festival in Chitapur, Kalaburagi district, which was declared as one of COVID-19 hotspots of the country. Also Read - Coronavirus in Karnataka: Doctor Who Treated 76-year-old Deceased Patient in Kalaburagi, Tests Positive For COVID-19

These people gathered at the Siddhalingeswara temple for the chariot festival on Thursday. This particular place has already seen three deaths because of the coronavirus. Also Read - COVID-19: India Records First Coronavirus Death From Karnataka's Kalaburagi

However, a case under Sections 188, 143, 269 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in this regard against the temple management and those who gathered at the temple site for the chariot festival.

Despite the order from the police not to hold the festival, people in large number gathered and celebrated the festival.

Today 6.30am,100-150 people had come near Siddalingeshwara temple for abt 20mintues&took part in chariot pulling procession. Case registered against those people (20 named&others being identified) for violation of lockdown rules. A sub-inspector has been suspended: SP Kalaburagi pic.twitter.com/jPossiUXIE — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Union home ministry asserted that rules such as wearing face masks, practising social distancing and no gathering of five or more persons should be strictly enforced at public places.

Addressing a press conference, Joint Secretary at the MHA Punya Salila Srivastava said it should be ensured that five or more persons do not assemble at a public place. She said people should not spit at public places and workplaces.

She also said that all public spaces like malls, sports complexes and all cultural and religious meetings will be prohibited from being held during this period.