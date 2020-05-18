New Delhi: A day after the Centre extended the lockdown till May 31 with giving relaxation in the movement inter-state buses, migrant workers in massive numbers on Monday gathered at the Ram Lila Maidan ground in Ghaziabad to register themselves for the buses. Also Read - Compassion in Times of Corona: Pune Auto Driver Uses Money Saved For His Wedding to Feed Migrants

Giving the social distancing norms a back seat, thousands of migrant workers gathered at the ground to get special trains for them to take them home as well. At this ground, the buses would take them to various points from where they can board special trains for their home state.

Photos shared on social media showed that few counters were open at the ground for the migrants to register themselves for the buses. And they were seen covering their faces with a piece of cloth as part of taking precautionary measures.

To ferry the migrants to their native places, the Centre has already arranged Special Shramik Trains earlier this month. However, finding the paperwork too tough or the fares too high, some of the migrants started walking on foot to their destinations.

Giving relief to them, the UP government has recently ordered that any migrant seen on the roads or rail tracks should be taken to a shelter or put on a bus or train. The UP CM has also said that his government won’t charge any migrants for their train or bus fare.

The development comes at a time when the coronavirus cases in the country have crossed 96,000. On Sunday evening, the Centre extended the lockdown till May 31, and allowed the movement of inter-states buses for the migrant workers.