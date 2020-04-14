New Delhi: On a day when the Centre announced the extension of nationwide lockdown, a large group of migrant labourers gathered in Bandra, demanding for permission to return to their native states. However, they were later dispersed after police and local leaders intervened and asked them to vacate the area. Also Read - COVID-19 in India: Thousands of Migrants Gather in Mumbai's Bandra, Dispersed | LIVE Updates

They all wanted to go home today as they had hoped that the trains will start from today. Police are investigating how so many people came there. However, Mumbai police claims that the crowd has been dispersed.