Dehradun College Building Collapses Like A Pack Of Cards: Watch Video

A video of a college in Uttarakhand's Dehradun that was razed to the ground in seconds due incessant rainfall in the area has gone viral on social media.

The building of a school, the Dehradun Defence College, in Uttarakhand's Maldevta area collapsed on Monday. (Photo: Video Grab/ANI)

New Delhi: Monsoon fury wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand, destroying homes and buildings due to the incessant rainfall. The building of a school, the Dehradun Defence College, in Uttarakhand’s Maldevta area collapsed in seconds on Monday. A video, which has now gone viral, of the incident showed Dehradun Defence College collapsing like a pack of cards.

Dehradun College Building Collapses In Seconds

#WATCH | A college building collapsed due to incessant rainfall in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. (Source: Dehradun Police) https://t.co/i4dpSQs2MH pic.twitter.com/1XhTLTafCi — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 14, 2023

