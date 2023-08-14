Dehradun College Building Collapses Like A Pack Of Cards: Watch Video

Top Recommended Stories

A video of a college in Uttarakhand's Dehradun that was razed to the ground in seconds due incessant rainfall in the area has gone viral on social media.

Updated: August 14, 2023 11:21 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

The building of a school, the Dehradun Defence College, in Uttarakhand's Maldevta area collapsed on Monday. (Photo: Video Grab/ANI)

New Delhi: Monsoon fury wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand, destroying homes and buildings due to the incessant rainfall. The building of a school, the Dehradun Defence College, in Uttarakhand’s Maldevta area collapsed in seconds on Monday. A video, which has now gone viral, of the incident showed Dehradun Defence College collapsing like a pack of cards.

Dehradun College Building Collapses In Seconds


