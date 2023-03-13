Home

School Manager In Dehradun Loses Rs 95,000 To Cyber Fraud. No OTP Asked, Just 4 Links; Here’s How

In his complaint to the police, the victim alleged that he received a call from a person claiming to be the father of a student, Piyush, at the school on February 15.

Dehradun Cyber Fraud: Incidents of online fraud have been on the rise for the past few years. In one such incident, a school manager in Dehradun lost Rs. 95,000 after clicking on a link sent by a man pretending to be the father of a student at a school. The victim has been identified as Shambhu Prasad Pancholi, a resident of Nehru Colony in the city. According to reports, the cybercrooks made the transaction without asking for a one-time password (OTP). They fraudulently withdrew the money by giving him four links on his mobile phone.

The TRAP: What Had Happened?

The unidentified accused told Shambhu that he wanted to pay Piyush’s due fees through an online medium.

As there was a student of that name whose fee was due, Pancholi thought the call to be genuine, reported The Times of India.

The accused then sent Shambhu four links on his WhatsApp and asked him to open them to receive the fees.

When Shambhu opened the links and followed the steps as asked by the accused, a few SMS notifications popped up on his phone from his bank regarding a transfer of a total of Rs 95,000 in four transactions from his account.

In a similar incident, a man from Dehradun was duped of Rs 1.50 lakh by cyber fraudsters. The accused tricked the man on the pretext of solving an issue related to his FASTag recharge. The victim, Narendra Singh experienced a problem while recharging FASTag. Singh called on the customer care number. The person who received the call asked the complainant to download a device-sharing app.

After getting access to the victim’s phone, the accused siphoned off Rs 1.50 lakh from Singh’s account.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.