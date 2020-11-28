Dehradun: Amid a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases, all shops except those selling essential items will remain closed in Dehradun on Sunday. Earlier this week, t he Dehradun district administration had issued an order for strict closure of market places on Sundays for sanitization purposes.

Later an official at the Uttarakhand Chief Minister’s Office had clarified that there will be no weekend lockdown in the state capital. “The word “closure” should not be confused with “lockdown” which is technically different”, he asserted.

Speaking to ANI, Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Shrivastav said that restrictions have to be placed as COVID19 cases are increasing in the city.

Shops selling essentials like fruits and vegetables and medicines, petrol pumps, and LPG agencies will remain out of the ambit of the Sunday closure.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand’s COVID-19 tally rose to 73,527 after the detection of 530 fresh cases, while five more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the death toll to 1,201, according to a state health department bulletin.