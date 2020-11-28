Later an official at the Uttarakhand Chief Minister’s Office had clarified that there will be no weekend lockdown in the state capital. “The word “closure” should not be confused with “lockdown” which is technically different”, he asserted.
Speaking to ANI, Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Shrivastav said that restrictions have to be placed as COVID19 cases are increasing in the city.
Shops selling essentials like fruits and vegetables and medicines, petrol pumps, and LPG agencies will remain out of the ambit of the Sunday closure.
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand’s COVID-19 tally rose to 73,527 after the detection of 530 fresh cases, while five more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the death toll to 1,201, according to a state health department bulletin.
Deharadun district reported a maximum of 168 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Nainital (69), Champawat (45), Haridwar (43), Pauri (40), Chamoli (38), Udham Singh Nagar (33), Pithoragarh (25), Almora (22), Rudraprayag (20), Tehri (11), Uttarkashi (8), and Bageshwar (8), the bulletin said.
A total of 66,855 novel coronavirus patients have recovered in Uttarakhand, 659 migrated out of the state and 4,812 are under treatment.