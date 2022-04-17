Dehradun: After Uttarakhand eased covid guidelines owing to the waning third wave of the pandemic, tourists thronged the hill station to get some respite from the blistering heat. According to the reports, in the last three and a half months, more than 11 lakh tourists have visited Dehradun district and the number of tourists is constantly increasing. This has created an atmosphere of excitement among the tourism sector, which witnessed the maximum amount of loss during pandemic.Also Read - India Questions WHO's Methodology to Calculate COVID-19 Mortalities

The weekend tourist rush resulted in massive traffic congestions across popular the Mussoorie and Nainital in Uttarakhand. A serpentine queue of tourist vehicles was seen on Mussoorie-Dehradun road, near Gandhi Chowk, Landour, Lal Tibba and near Picture Palace.

Almost all hotels were packed to capacity in these towns for the weekend.

Sachin Wadhwa, a tourist from Delhi, said to the Times of India, “It took us nearly three hours to reach Mussoorie from Dehradun as the movement of traffic was very slow and we got stuck at Shiv Mandir and later at Picture Palace.” Jagjeet Kukreja, secretary of traders’ association, said, “Heavy rush of vehicles was seen in various parts of the town on Friday and Saturday.

In view of the continuous dip in coronavirus cases, the home ministry had earlier decided to end its all COVID-19 containment measures from March 31, two years after their implementation following the outbreak of the pandemic.

However, wearing of face mask and maintaining social distancing norms will continue as earlier.

The Central government had on March 24, 2020 issued for the first time orders and guidelines under the Disaster Management Act, (DM Act) 2005 for the containment of COVID-19 in the country and these have been modified on various occasions.

In a communication to the chief secretaries of all states, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said that over the last 24 months, significant capacities have been developed for various aspects of management of the pandemic, such as diagnostics, surveillance, contact tracing, treatment, vaccination, hospital infrastructure.

Also, the general public now has much higher level of awareness on the COVID-appropriate behavior, he said.

The states and Union Territories have also developed their own capacities and systems and implemented their detailed specific plans for managing the pandemic, he said, adding over the last seven weeks or so there has been a steep decline in the number of cases.