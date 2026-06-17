‘I love you Mom, Dad’: 23-year-old school topper preparing for NEET re-exam dies by suicide in Dehradun

The 23-year-old, whose father served in the 1999 Kargil War, was found dead at her residence on Tuesday morning after she did not open her room despite repeated calls from her family.

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A 23-year-old died by suicide in Dehradun. Representational image

A 23-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Uttrakhand’s Dehradun on Tuesday morning, police said.

According to reports, Ria Kumari Thapa, who had been preparing for NEET, had been struggling with anxiety related to the re-examination. The daughter of a 1999 Kargil War veteran, was found dead when she did not open her room on Tuesday morning in the city’s Chandrabani area.

Read more: Central government imposes temporary ban on Telegram ahead of NEET Retest 2026

Her mother went to her room to call her for lunch, but received no response. After Ria failed to open the door, her mother alerted her father. The family then broke open the door and found her hanging inside the room.

‘I Love You Mom, Dad’…

A suicide note was allegedly recovered from her room. “I love you, Mummy, Papa. No one is at fault,” she allegedly wrote in Hindi. The note further expressed disappointment and frustration over not being able to achieve success in her studies. According to Circle Officer (Sadar) Ankit Kandari, police were informed on Tuesday morning about a tragic incident involving a 23-year-old woman, Ria, in the Chandramani area.

What does preliminary report suggest?

“Preliminary investigation revealed that around 10.30 am, Ria’s mother tried to call her for breakfast. When she did not open the door, her father was alerted. The family later opened the door and found her hanging.”

According to the officer, investigators found a short suicide note, though family members said they had not noticed any major shift in her behaviour.

“She lived with her parents and siblings. As for the reason, she left a suicide note in which she wrote just four or five lines addressing ‘I love you’ and ‘I’m sorry’. Besides this, after talking to her parents and neighbours, no such factor has come to light so far as to why she committed suicide,” said CO Kandari.

The police further said, “As far as the parents are concerned, they said the girl had gone to a ‘Jagran’ (religious vigil) with them that night. Since she used to study late at night, she woke up late in the morning. It was a normal routine; no disturbing facts emerged regarding changes in her routine or behaviour.”

CO Kandari further stated, “Statements taken by the police from those around her, of which her parents are the most important, as she spent the most time with them, stated she was studying and preparing.”

According to CO Kandari, statements from her parents and others around her suggested that she was primarily engaged in her studies and preparation for competitive exams.

A school topper who scored 97 per cent in Class 12, Thapa was gearing up for the NEET-UG re-test on June 21 after reportedly failing to qualify in her first attempt.