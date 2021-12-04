Dehradun: Educational institutions will remain closed in Dehradun and Section 144 of CrPC will be effective on Saturday and on Saturday in view of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit today, District Magistrate informed on Saturday. “In view of the proposed tour program of PM Modi in the district on December 4 and public meeting at Parade Ground, instructions have been given to keep all government and private educational institutions completely closed near 500 m of Parade Ground,” said district magistrate, Dr R Rajesh Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANIAlso Read - Amid Omicron Surge, South Africa Witnesses Second-Highest Covid Infection in Children Under 5

Section 144 CrPC will be effective from 2 pm on December 3 to 4 pm on December 4, within a radius of 1 Km of the Parade Ground. Instructions have also been given to hotels/lodges/Dharamshala to share information of persons, tenants, servants staying in their premises.

PM Modi is slated to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore in Dehradun. Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of eleven development projects. This includes the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor (from Eastern Peripheral Expressway Junction to Dehradun) which will be built at a cost of around Rs 8300 crore. It will significantly reduce the travel time from Delhi to Dehradun from six hours to around 2.5 hours.

It will have seven major interchanges for connectivity to Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Yamunagar, Baghpat, Meerut and Baraut. It will have Asia’s largest wildlife elevated corridor (12 kilometres) for unrestricted wildlife movement. Also, the 340 metres long tunnel near Dat Kaali temple, Dehradun will help reduce impact on wildlife.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Child Friendly City Project, Dehradun, to make the city child-friendly by making the roads safer for their travel. Foundation stone for projects related to development of water supply, road and drainage system in Dehradun at a cost of over Rs 700 crore will also be laid.

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision to develop smart spiritual towns and upgrade tourism related infrastructure, the foundation stone for infrastructure development works at Shri Badrinath Dham and Gangotri-Yamunotri Dham will be laid. Also, a new Medical College in Haridwar will be constructed at a cost of over Rs 500 crore.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate seven projects, including those which focus on making travel safer by tackling the problem of chronic landslides in the region. Also being inaugurated are the road widening project from Devprayag to Srikot, and from Brahmpuri to Kodiyala on NH-58, under Chardham road connectivity project.

Pm Modi will also inaugurate the State of Art Perfumery and Aroma Laboratory (Centre for Aromatic Plants) in Dehradun. The research done here will prove useful for production of a variety of products including perfumes, soaps, sanitizers, air fresheners, incense sticks etc., and will lead to establishment of related industries in the region as well. It will also focus on development of high yielding advanced varieties of aromatic plants.