Dehradun shocker: Pregnant woman dragged into spa, assaulted with chilli powder, police register FIR

A three-month pregnant woman was allegedly assaulted with chilli powder and dragged into a spa centre in Dehradun. Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation.

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Dehradun shocker: Pregnant woman dragged into spa, assaulted with chilli powder, police register FIR | image: x

Dehradun Shocker: A shocking and inhumane incident has come to light in Uttarakhand, where a three-month-pregnant woman was allegedly assaulted and threatened with death outside a spa centre in Dehradun. The victim was also sprayed with chilli powder after she went to the spa centre looking for her husband. The woman was identified as Saima, who hails from Khurbura. Following the incident, the victim approached Patel Nagar police station on Friday and filed a complaint against a woman, Neha, and two unidentified men.

As per Patel Nagar station house officer (SHO) Naresh Rathore, a case has been lodged, and a team has been formed to investigate the matter. “We have registered an FIR based on the complainant’s statement and launched a detailed investigation into the matter,” he said.

Woman alleges couple dragged her inside spa and threatened to kill her

According to the complaint, the incident took place on November 19 afternoon, when the victim woman visited Amenj Spa Centre. She was looking for her husband. When she entered the spa centre and asked for her husband, the staff refused to share any information. She returned home.

“I was leaving when a black car pulled up at the parking gate. A man and a woman stepped out and began abusing and assaulting me before spraying chilli powder into my eyes. They forcibly dragged me upstairs into the spa centre and threatened to kill me,” Saima said in her complaint. The spa centre is located near Niranjanpur Mandi.

Woman alleges spa staff assaulted her

Saima alleged that two men and a woman associated with the spa attacked and assaulted her.

“I was in no condition to visit the police station immediately. I was so scared that I narrated the ordeal to my husband, who took me to the hospital for treatment,” she said.

FIR registered

After receiving a complaint from Saima, police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace).

Further investigation into the matter is underway.