New Delhi: A youth was stabbed to death while two others were admitted to a hospital with stab injuries during a violent clash between groups in Patel Nagar area of New Delhi on Wednesday. An investigation in the case is underway. More details are awaited.

In a similar incident on Sunday, a 27-year-old man was shot dead during a clash between a group of villagers and forest guards at Datarganj village in North Kheri Forest division of Pilibhit district in Uttar Pradesh. According to forest department officers, a scuffle broke out when the guards allegedly caught the villagers stealing logs from the forest.