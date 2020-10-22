New Delhi: A 16-year-old girl was on Thursday allegedly raped by her neighbour in Sarai Kale Khan area of Delhi. The accused person has been taken into custody, the Delhi Police stated. Also Read - Delhi Records 3,686 New Covid-19 Cases, 47 Deaths; Tally Reaches 3.4 lakh

Earlier on Wednesday, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in the vicinity of Ashok Vihar Police station limits yesterday. The accused, a relative of the victim, has been arrested and a case was registered under relevant sections.

More details awaited…